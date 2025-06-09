Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, June 9, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 6/9/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Astrology can open your eyes to a world full of possibilities! Find out what's coming your way this Monday with the daily horoscope for June 6.

Your free horoscope on Monday, June 9, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 6/9/2025. © 123rf/bilanol Your daily horoscope is a compass to happiness in love, success at work, and resilience in health.

Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, June 6, 2025

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are being wooed and that flatters you, but suspicions that there's a lack of sincerity should not be ignored. Continue to put all your energy into a work project that may open new doors for you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Get ready for a turnaround in your love life. You seek the company of sensitive and intelligent people. They will help you expand your universe of experiences and lead to a spiritual reorientation.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your partner will do anything to please you, which is why you should be more careful with your words. Don't always take the suffering of the whole world on your shoulders.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Keep the faith, Cancer, you have the stamina to overcome the last obstacle standing in your way at work. Neptune makes you want to invest more emotionally in your relationships.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Do as much work as you can to spread positivity today. You have a powerful charm that can make a difference. Your financial projects will be supported by a favorable astrological moment.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Moderation is key in everything you do. You have cleared away the cobwebs of the past and are about to embark on a new phase of your life. Be. receptive to true love, not just quick flings.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Pay attention to the little things that happen in your life – they hold the answer to those big questions you keep asking yourself. A friend urgently needs your support today.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A new development will awaken your dormant ambition. New paths open up, so think very carefully about your next step and consider all possible angles. Small niggles can turn into serious health problems, don't neglect them.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your humor and quick wit have caught the eye of someone. Are you ready to open your heart to someone new? Only those who really have something to say should speak up.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Counter your gloomy mood with enjoyable activities today. You've slowly become more assertive, which those around you start to notice. Be careful not to let that turn into aggression.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Live and love without concern about what's yet to come, Aquarius. The stars can help you be in the moment today, allow them to set your mind at ease as you pursue self-improvement.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20