Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 17, 2025

Believe in the power of astrology, which binds the past to the present to create a more promising future. The stars and planets influence us in mysterious ways, but ultimately it's acting decisively that matters most. Make your own fate in matters of love, career, health, and work. The daily horoscope is here to show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You feel like you could move mountains! Use your surplus energy to do something for your health. There is a pleasant, collegial working atmosphere at your job.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Take time out to get yourself checked out, old ailments can't just be ignored forever. Focus on order and cleanliness, that will help calm your mind and keep you concentrated.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Sometimes people might wish you were a little more reserved, but that's just the way you are. Don't gamble, you've got too much on the line financially. You love learning from new people and places. Plan a trip!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You appear to have everything under control. Today is a good time to look for what will get you ahead. Cancer, why do you approach love so soberly? Having a fun fling might do you good.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Soon you'll be floating on cloud nine with someone special. All it takes it is giving yourself over to the power of Venus. Discipline and unconditional commitment matter most at the moment.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The more you take the initiative, the more attractive you are to your partner. You'll get help from two different but equally important sources, which will solve any unpleasant problems quickly. You might stumble, but you won't fall.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You're at your best in social encounters and can flirt like hell. Practice always makes perfect. Don't give up just because things seem to be going against you at the moment. Take heart from previous successes instead.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Subtle moods are really taking their toll on your friends. Be careful not to become the center of trouble yourself! A heated discussion at work can leave you speechless.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take more time for yourself You have achieved a lot and can definitely treat yourself to a break. If you want to make a change, remember: never abandon an old ship until the new one is ready.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Give yourself permission to grin. You're charming and persuasive, which gives you the upper hand in negotiations. A text isn't going to cut it. You need to make amends with someone in person.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Trust your intuition and you'll hit the bull's eye in a financial matter. Couples can have a lot of fun by breaking routines and being more adventurous in their activities.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20