Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 18, 2024
Get the scoop on the cosmic energies coming your way on Monday with some insights from the world of astrology! The daily horoscope for March 18 is your ticket to a successful week!
Your free horoscope on Monday, March 18, 2024
Regardless if you are born under the sign of Taurus, Libra, Gemini, Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Pisces, Sagittarius, Aquarius, Capricorn, Virgo, or Cancer, get ready for some strong emotions this Monday!
The Moon is waxing in the sensitive sign of Cancer this, which may make you look for things that seem warm, safe, or familiar.
Your horoscope can help you figure out what you need to look out for in love, health, and work.
Is today the right time to really take a chance? Or should you take a step back?
The stars and planets can help you figure out your next move.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your family doesn't have it together right now. Take a beat to find your inner voice. Don't let hectic thinking lead you astray.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Think about what exactly you want to achieve in your private life. Congrats, you're beating out the competition at work!
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
If you make important decisions on your own now, you'll reach your goal. Don't let your private life be controlled from the outside. You don't have time for speculation or risky transactions.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You'll be flooded with happiness hormones soon. Many things may change for the better. If it's hard to motivated yourself, then find a work-out group. That'll be a lot more fun.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
A mountain of debt has you feeling down. Make a plan and get clear about what's important. Listen to your colleagues' ideas at work, teamwork is key!
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Things are getting easier, you can overcome a small crisis. You're making progress and growing, thanks to the support of your bosses. Your skills are in high demand.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Think first, then talk and act. Emotions are bubbling under the surface today, so beware of letting conflicts boil over.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
When dealing with someone new, focus on being warm and honest. Your advice is well received. Stay true to your financial goals, compromise only benefits others.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Ask yourself why you need your partner to constantly profess their love. Are you having trust issues? Problems can only be solved by talking.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You feel a surge of energy. This is a good opportunity to finally jump over your own shadow. When it comes to working out, you're literally surpassing your expectations.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Have faith, your moment will come and everyone will admire you. You don't always have to be beaming. If you hide your grief, you won't get any help from friends.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're simply unstoppable today. Give in to your urges without hesitation. The calm after the storm will come all by itself. Your financial cushion is slowly shrinking.
Cover photo: 123RF/gmac84