Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 25, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/25/2024

Start your week with a dose of astrological wisdom from the daily horoscope for March 25 and get the scoop on the Monday vibes coming your way!



Your free horoscope on Monday, March 25, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/25/2024. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for some full Moon energy? The harmony-seeking sign of Libra inspires all zodiac signs to weigh their options and think about forging new paths to success. The cosmic forces acting on Monday may reveal something that's been hidden, so keep an open heart and mind. Start your week by removing obstacles that prevent you from enjoying life. What are you waiting for? A dose of good vibes can work small miracles!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're under pressure at work, try to bolster your position. If you can keep this up, you will exceed everyone's expectations.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't tear your hair out trying to solve that problem, but be aware that it can't be brushed off either. That financial issue needs some attention. You don't always showcase your talents well.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't be so comfortable, get yourself to the gym. Great success is possible. Many things will simply fall into your lap. Just don't you dare adopt a wait and see attitude.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Now isn't the time for making important financial decisions. For the time being, the only requirement is your commitment. Trust your gut, Cancer. You long for comfort and loving care.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You should take your foot off the gas. Stop fulfilling other people's extra wishes at your expense. Avoid drafts at all costs and strengthen your immune system.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Why does your partner keep avoiding you? Figure it out, Virgo. Make sure you don't overexert yourself in the near future. Small, targeted exercises can keep you in shape.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your partner may get jealous if you spend too much time with other people. Make it clear how important they are to you. Don't let personal conflicts throw you off balance.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You've got great ideas, but don't want to put the work in. Romantic adventures will strengthen your relationship and make you happier in the long run.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stop trying to impersonate people you think are successful, pretending doesn't suit you. You might just hit the jackpot if you take some financial risks.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't try to manipulate your partner, that would be poison for the relationship. You may receive some unexpectedly support from the upper ranks at work.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Use your strengths to build and promote your community. Your help and advice will be well received. Don't bother pushing someone who doesn't want to be pushed. You're not perfect, so don't expect others to be either.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20