Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 12, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 5/12/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A look at the stars will give you the inspiration you need for the start of a new week! The daily horoscope for May 12 has the scoop on what's coming your way this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/12/2025. © 123RF / araraadt Let your zodiac sign's unique traits guide you towards answers to life's big questions! Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: you hold the key to success in all your endeavors. Nothing is set in stone when you've got the far-sighted wisdom of astrology on your side. Trust in the power of the stars and your own strength, no matter the challenges you face in love, career, health, and finances. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, May 11, 2025 The planetary movements influence our moods for better and sometimes for worse, but ultimately, control is in your hands. Let the daily horoscope show you how to use it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You don't surrender to your emotions, but sometimes you could use more heart, Aries. Let go of that need to control everything and let yourself be guided by gut instinct today.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Sparks are flying between you and someone special. Your humor and openness have made a big impression. At work, bravery and commitment will make you stand out amid a crowded field.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Those daily chores that usually bring you down feel like a breeze right now. You have an unusual zest for life and a longing for joy, pleasure, and love. Use this time for creative work!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

What more do you expect from your partner? Instead of being resentful, try to figure out what's not working in your relationship and where exactly you want to end up.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your need for recognition shouldn't tempt you into giving up principles just to please others. You're not resilient at the moment and your emotional life is out of sync. Take a step back from the chaos.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

There's someone you can't get out of your head. Keep calm and think carefully about what you really want. As long as you feel responsible for everything, you'll be carrying the burden alone.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The atmosphere in your relationship is pretty icy. Stop shutting yourself off if you want things to improve. Tell your partner what you really need and be open to compromises.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your family gives you all the support you need to make a big change at work. There's no point putting things off any longer. Trust in your lucky stars and take a leap into the unknown.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your enthusiasm is infectious and people love to be by your side. You've always been forthright in expressing your opinions, even when it costs you. Don't stop now just because you fear the consequences.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Snap out of it, Capricorn! There's really no reason to mope at the moment. A favorable astrological moment will give you a huge boost of positivity. Use it to make the changes you've been dreaming of.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Love, lust, and passion are taking over your mind, but your analytic mind turns off any romance and eroticism. Your partner longs for tenderness and kind words. Make sure you respond!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20