Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 13, 2024

Will this Monday be a drag, or is the uplifting energy of the universe about to take you for a wild ride? Check out your daily horoscope to see what's coming your way this week!

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 13, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/13/2024. © IMAGO / Zoonar Luck is always around – you just have to open your eyes to see it hiding in plain sight! With a little cosmic inspiration and a look at the horoscope, you can figure out which areas of life you should focus your energy on. Every zodiac sign – whether Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Cancer, Libra, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, or Capricorn – may get a big energetic burst this Monday. That's because the Moon is waxing in the fierce fire sign of Leo, brining plenty of buzz and verve to your endeavors. Feel the energy of the day and seize the opportunity to take off in positive harmony!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Things aren't so easy in your relationship at the moment. Tension has been mounting and it's finally time to take it down a notch. You need to try to work through some issues.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

As important as it is to show your feelings, you shouldn't let them dominate you. Listen to reason. It's a good time to plan the future. Design it with your partner.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're charming but unyielding, and you get your way. Storm clouds quickly gather if something doesn't suit you. There's a lot at stake, don't be reckless.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your sweetheart misses your warmth and tenderness. Be more responsive to them. It's time to clarify current issues and not to rehash old arguments.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Let go of the tension and go through the day feeling light and upbeat. You may feel good physically, but that could be deceptive.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You know what is good for you, so put it into practice. You can be very emotional with those you love – don't be shy of talking about what ails you, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Stop beating about the bush, be clear about what's going on. Stay flexible and trust your lucky planet. You're definitely moving in a positive direction.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

What are you doing? You keep starting arguments. You keep getting yourself into sticky situations. Have some restraint.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Hold on to your down-to-earth attitude. You know plans can be implemented pragmatically. Set priorities and the emergency brake. You don't need anything more on your plate.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Many of your fears are completely unfounded. Analyze the situations carefully and remain confident. If your friends are withdrawing, ask yourself why.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Someone is looking after you. Take a good look around. The crisis is easing and you feel like things are looking up.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20