Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 15, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 5/15/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Reach out for your goals and let the universe help you succeed! The daily horoscope has the inspiration you need at the start of a new week.



Your free horoscope on Monday, May 15, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/15/2023. A new week is always a good time for emotional renewal. Accepting your feelings and letting them drive you forward is a worthy goal to strive for. The Moon is in Aries, which gives this Monday a sense of intensity. Today is about new inspiration and creativity as the lunar alignment with Neptune creates a special kind of energy. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: which part of your life would you like to rework? Does your career need an overhaul, or are some relationships due a reset? Your horoscope can help you find a new path to take! Let the stars inspire you to take chances and seek out new experiences.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your good mood keeps problems at bay, Aries. You've got the skills to make clear and convincing arguments.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're headed into a phase of upbeat energy. Now's the time to have those overdue debates, make new contacts, or start a new romance. Inspiration is on its way, listen to it. Empathy will be easy in the coming days.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're not happy about where you stand professionally. Now's the time to plan, Gemini. You need to act thoughtfully and go for your goals directly.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Keep that smile on your face as you plan your next move like a real mastermind. Your charm is powerful today. What are you waiting for? Get out there and flirt.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Listen carefully, but keep your opinion to yourself. Now isn't the time for your criticism. You feel like the universe has your back, and you've got friends you can count on.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

No one expects you to bring your best performance to the stage today. Take care, your path leads uphill. But you've got the overview and know how to concentrate on the task, Virgo.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't make any premature decisions, Libra. Wait until you can solve a difficult problem wisely and thoughtfully. Get your partner to help plan a difficult task.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're developing that intuition of yours nicely, and your organization skills have grown. These days, you're all about spending time with friends.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're not making it easy for friends to talk to you, that's not fair! Try to stick to what's realistic and remember that accepting help is never a sign of weakness.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Just waiting for others to meet your needs won't get you where you want to be. You got this, Capricorn. Act now and stop being passive.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your friends are trying to get you to realize something. Listen to them. Now is the time to get active and work to make your dream's reality.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20