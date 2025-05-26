Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 26, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 5/26/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

New week, same trusty helper – your daily horoscope for May 26 has the scoop on what's coming your way this Monday!

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/26/2025. © 123RF / greenpicstudio Follow your intuition and astrology will fill in the blanks! Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini: no matter what your zodiac sign, the universe's energies can guide you towards success in your daily goals. A burst of positivity at the start of a new week is just what the doctor ordered. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Open your heart to the wisdom of the stars and believe in your boundless ability to navigate every challenge. Monday's daily horoscope will show you how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're in a romantic mood, but your partner is all about the action today. There's also a lot to talk about and plan. Take advantage of every opportunity for rest and relaxation that you can get.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Under no circumstances should you neglect your physical fitness, even if it means giving up on other activities. Stop trying to be someone else whenever you feel uncomfortable, Taurus! You stand to gain a lot by showing your true colors today.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Admit to yourself and others that you need help. Nobody will question your abilities! The more concretely you plan your expenses now, the more likely you are to stay in the black.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

People will have a hard time trusting you if you don't trust yourself, Cancer. Strengthen your confidence and success will come. Someone will give you the answers you've been looking for today.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You know exactly what you believe and stand by your opinion. Inhibitions and misgivings go out the window as those summer vibes start to take over. Things are about to get interesting.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Only discipline and clear thinking will get you ahead professionally. Not everything has to be your responsibility. You'll only end up stepping on other people's toes and wearing yourself out.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If quick decisions are required of you, trust your gut instinct. You're pretty sure about what you want and how to get it. Impatience won't get you where you need to go, so take things slowly.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Face up to your problems, Scorpio. Take the many opportunities you have to progress. Don't forget to keep things fun and avoid sweating the small stuff, you've got this.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your financial situation will remain uncomfortable complicated for a whole yet. Singles can go on the flirting trail and find a real catch today. Don't hesitate to spell out what you want.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may be making a fool of yourself with your empty promises. Everyone appreciates your words, but it's actions that matter. Even if everything is going really well at the moment, you should remain realistic.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Play your trump cards at the right time and don't rush things. The best way to get ahead is to take small but smart steps. If your partner makes some compromises for you, you should do the same.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20