Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 5, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 5/5/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign.

The stars can provide important guidance in matters of love, career, and health. Your daily horoscope for May 5 has the tips you need for a magical Monday!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 5/5/2025. © unsplash/Bryan Goff Astrologers interpret the positions and movements of the stars and planets and share what impact they have on us here on Earth. Find out what awaits your zodiac sign: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. You can't escape fate, but it's up to you to decide whether to accept your destiny and make the most of it. Every day offers new opportunities to learn and grow. Embrace your journey will love and gratitude. Your horoscope can help you choose the right path.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are feeling extra moody this Monday. Your friends and colleagues might also be more short-tempered than usual. Take a moment to breathe before reacting out of frustration. Your head is full of new plans, but implementing them is difficult.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You enjoy being the center of attention and receiving compliments. Do something to boost your immune system. A mix of relaxation and exercise will really get you back on your feet.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have sensational negotiating skills. Put them into action for a good cause! Call your friends, not just when you need something from them.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't worry too much about a brief financial downturn. Stick to your budget, and things will right themselves. Do you and your sweetheart have different ideas about how to spend the day? That's cool; you may find you feel even closer after some time apart.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Things may get worse before they get better. Don't despair – luck in love is on the horizon. You are working too much and investing your energy in the wrong places. Take some time to reorient yourself.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Enjoy life and quality time with loved ones. Recharge your batteries, and you may find it helps you come to terms with your feelings. Is there something you've been trying to hide from yourself?

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Try to ground yourself. Your imagination knows no bounds, and you find it difficult to complete everyday tasks. You need to restore balance to your life.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The stars are aligned for positive life decisions. Take the opportunity to reflect on whether you need to correct course. Are you on the path toward your goals or on track for a collision?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's especially important you take care in how you communicate. Misunderstandings now could prove disastrous. Do some stretching or yoga to improve your mobility.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you find your friends withdrawing, ask yourself why. Focus on saving money right now. Taking time to budget your expenses could prove hugely beneficial in the long run.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You operate best within a clear structure. You will unexpectedly get the support you need from your friends. Friction in your relationship can't always be avoided. Don't always take everything so personally.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20