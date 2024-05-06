Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, May 6, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 5/6/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Monday, May 6, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 5/6/2024. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: if you're feeling frantic, take deep breaths. The moon spends most of the day waning in the sometimes rash sign of Aries, before moving into in to the more level-headed sign of Taurus. For many zodiac signs, the stars are aligned for smooth sailing in love and relationships. Your horoscope can tell you what surprises the day has in store for you. Make sure you know if luck is on your side before you decide to take a big financial risk. The stars can help you to your dreams, if you dare to follow their advice.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you don't get a grip on your finances now, things will get very tight. You're seeking recognition by following the rules. That won't pan out in the long run.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't keep munching when you're already full. Your attitude in human relationships follows internal and external pressures and temptations. This leads to tension.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be on the lookout for inspiration in unlikely places. New ideas work wonders. Use your intuition to make decisions, and you'll hit the bull's eye.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You and your boo are two peas in a pod. Do something fun together. You have a keen eye for subliminal processes and tendencies. This skill can help you become a great leader.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't underestimate your opponent's strength. Don't just trudge through your tasks; use them as opportunities to learn.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A timely retreat will bring you unexpected advantages. You just have to make up your mind. Don't hesitate! Surprises could be coming. Be open and let them wash over you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Have some faith and daring. Put all your eggs in one basket. Don't compromise, and go for it. Surprises and unusual artistic delights await.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't get carried away with rash remarks around friends. In the arms of your sweetheart, your worries melt like lemon drops.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

There's something to be said for speaking your mind, but how you do so is key, Sagittarius. Luckily, you've got charm, charisma, and a beautiful, big heart.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're feeling both extremely aggressive and like you could weep. Take some deep breaths. Now may be the time to ditch that bad habit.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you take your time, you will find your way. You have a lot of great work energy and can be a real inspiration.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20