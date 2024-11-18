Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 18, 2024

Today's horoscope for Monday 11/18/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Curious what the stars have to say about your destiny? Check out the daily horoscope to see what surprises await your zodiac sign this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, November 18, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/18/2024. © 123RF/andriano The moon not only moves the oceans; it also moves us. Nearly 80% of our bodies are made up of water, after all. The positions and movements of the planetary bodies send different vibrations our way. These energies can impact many areas of life, especially our relationships, health, and career. Astrologers have decoded the messages of the universe for each zodiac sign: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 15, 2024 Find out whether the stars are aligned favorably for you this Monday in your personal horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Spending your free time in front of the TV should be the exception rather than the rule. Cultivate your old friendships again! Try to take your life into your own hands, and don't hesitate to lean on your loved ones for support.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're not very lucky in love at the moment, but don't worry – good times will come. Avoid over-exerting yourself. Give yourself time to recuperate.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Expect things to get turbulent and stressful at work. You have a strong curiosity and desire for change. Broaden your horizons through study and travel.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You shouldn't set your expectations too high for a new relationship, whether for business or pleasure. Your natural talent and hard-working spirit will see you ahead of the pack. Don't lose confidence in yourself and your plans.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your love life is sizzling. Enjoy this exciting time! But be careful not to get too possessive with a love interest; that could be a major turn off.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Not everyone who tries to get close to you has your best wishes at heart. Find out who your true friends are, and stick close to them. Don't forget to hydrate!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

If you are feeling more tension in a relationship, turn on your charm. A little romance will go a long way toward restoring harmony.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You shouldn't bottle up your anger. You will have to work hard to achieve your goals, so concentrate on building up your energy stores. Stay level-headed, and you will be amazed by the progress you make.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your sweetheart can't help it if you don't know what you want. Look inside yourself. It's better to take some time out than to rush ahead without thinking.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Harmonious times are on the horizon. Freeing yourself from old entanglements has a rejuvenating effect. Be open to new things, and don't withdraw.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your nerves are on edge. There may be ambitious people looking to push past you, but you have what it takes to succeed if you stay calm and keep doing your thing. Stay out of any tense discussions among colleagues.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20