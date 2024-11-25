Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 25, 2024

Today's horoscope for Monday 11/25/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

New day, new week, same objective – harnessing the power of the stars to build a better future!

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, astrology is the key to a productive present as well as a promising future. The cosmic forces influencing our thoughts and feelings aren't just there to be passively accepted – they can be mobilized to reach your goals in love, career, and health. A void Moon on Monday favors the impulse to reflect and think deeply about the path you're on. Are you fulfilled at work? Is your relationship in a happy place? No matter what the answer is, it pays to take a beat and figure out exactly what you want in life. Let the horoscope point you towards the answers you're looking for!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

There may be conflict in your family. You are generous, hospitable, and willing to compromise – use that natural ability to solve problems. Stay social and connected to those around you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You've made a huge impression with your humor and quick wit. One event upsets the staleness of your love life. It's up to you whether you take advantage of the opportunity, Taurus!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If you carry on like this, professional collisions are inevitable. You will only be successful if you consciously push yourself forward, making yourself indispensable. So come to the fore and highlight your achievements.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A romantic time facilitated by Venus gives your relationship a boost. Trust is good, but control is better when you're dealing with important matters. Don't leave crucial projects up to anyone else.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't despair, everything will work out eventually as long as you get clear about what you want. To bring about change, it's not enough to talk a good game. You also have to create tangible alternatives.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The constellations aren't exactly on your side when it comes to love right now. Facts count more than fantasies to you, everything needs to be properly structured if you're to achieve your goals.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Singles may soon meet the partner of their dreams, but only if they're willing to show their vulnerable side. Examine your thoughts by putting them in writing, Libra. You have many ideas to tease out.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A little bit of exercise goes a long way. You long for passionate relationships, but at the same time don't want to make any commitments. It's one or the other, Scorpio!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't always try to get your own way, neither at work nor in your love life. Your partner will understand you if you embark on a solo project of self-improvement, but only if you talk it out.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Give your partner more space, Capricorn. Trust is the foundation of every successful relationship. You may discover new things about yourself that need to be digested through a period of reflection.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Treat yourself to a creative break and let your mind wander. A dazzling personality will catch your eye. Will you allow them to capture your heart, Aquarius?

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20