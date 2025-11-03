Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 3, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 11/3/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find out what's in store for you in matters of love, career, health, and finances at the start of a new week with the daily horoscope for November 3!

Your free horoscope on Monday, November 3, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/3/2025. © 123rf.com/gioiak2 Zodiac signs! Remember, no one is at the mercy of a predetermined fate. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, hope is what can fuel you to greatness in everything you attempt. Astrology will help broaden your perspective and turn challenges into opportunities. A better love life and a more successful career starts with a bit of self-belief – and some cosmic luck, courtesy of the planets and constellations. Find out what you need to look out for this Monday and let the stars guide you to your destination. You're at the wheel!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Even if your temper feels volatile today, concentrate on what you can control and don't let emotions drive your decision-making. Work will keep you busy and on an even keel.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Close an old love story, there's no point pining for what is clearly in the past. You prefer the tangible these days, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't allow yourself to dream too!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Temperatures are rising in your love life and flirting is on the menu. If you dare to show your charming, sensual side, you may win big, Gemini. You're particularly attractive to adventures types.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You feel you are being treated unfairly at work, but nothing will change unless you're ready to address the issue head-on. Love will come roaring back into your life. Be willing to receive it, Cancer!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Moderation is key at the moment, especially with your health in the balance. Advice should never be dismissed out of hand just to satisfy your ego. Learn how to listen.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're enjoying a more relaxed, unstructured approach to life. Make the most of your creative talents. You can be almost too direct at times, but people know it comes from a good place.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A stimulating exchange of ideas gives you a powerful boost at work. You feel secure in your own skin and can let go of any doubts. Use your imagination and determination in equal measure.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A sensitive touch is important to get your relationship back on track. You have the wind at your back, Scorpio! Don't slow down now. You can make great strides in your professional life today.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your charisma will lead to unexpected opportunities. Be careful before you make any big decisions, the stars aren't necessarily aligned for financial success. Talk about your plans with trusted friends.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Regular exercise has never been more important. A healthy body will unlock the full potential of your mind. Avoid starting arguments with your partner or loved ones today, they could end up escalating.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

At the moment, everything feels like it fits. The choices you've made have put you in a great position to succeed. It's natural that you may get a bit of anxiety, but don't let self-doubt sabotage your progress.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20