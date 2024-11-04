Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, November 4, 2024

Today's horoscope for Monday 11/4/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars and planets have in store for you this Monday? Check out the daily horoscope for important messages from the universe!

Your free horoscope on Monday, November 4, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 11/4/2024. © 123RF / 3dsculptor Got up on the wrong side of the bed? The celestial constellations can help you turn your day around for the better. You are in control of your own destiny and can shape it with the cosmic insights from above. All zodiac signs – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – face important decisions and challenges from time to time. Don't let these obstacles hold you back! The daily horoscope has the guidance you need to overcome any hurdles. Read on to see what awaits your star sign this Monday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Follow your spontaneous impulses, and you won't go astray. Don't go it solo; seek out the company of those you love. You'll also enjoy delighting new acquaintances with your wit.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your specialist knowledge can now be put to profitable use. Stay on your toes, and you just might hit the jackpot.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your mood is stable and positive, but you tend to take on too many tasks. Small breaks are not a sign of weakness. Dare to take the next step in a relationship.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You find it easy to captivate and convince other people with your thoughts and insights. Block out any negativity, and don't always let things get to you so much.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

To bring about change, it's not enough just to question the status quo. You also need to put forward an alternative. When friends ask you for advice, it's best to remain neutral.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your complacency can get you into trouble. A little discord is brewing, but don't worry – things will soon blow over. Don't let too-high expectations get in your way.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Love is in the air! Singles and couples can expect a wonderful period of romance and harmony. Let these good feelings inspire you. Put your problems aside, and enjoy the sweet hours.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your creativity, flexibility, and intelligence are getting noticed. Stay active but don't overdo your exercise routine. Pushing yourself too hard isn't the answer.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Don't compromise on any of your core principles! But don't be afraid to admit your mistakes if you realize your behavior with friends hasn't always been correct.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Take a step back in a relationship to appreciate what truly matters. Step on the brakes, and don't try to do everything right away.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Look ahead, because new career prospects are opening up. Even if you can't feel it yet, there is something exciting to discover, so keep your head up and your eyes open.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20