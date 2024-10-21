Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 21, 2024

Today's horoscope for Monday 10/21/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star ⭐ sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The stars are your guideposts that can shape your mood and decisions. Your horoscope of tomorrow reveals the cosmic influences that surround you. Nevertheless, it is up to you to actively shape your path in life.

Your free horoscope on Monday, October 21, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/21/2024. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: open up to a new week filled with possibilities! Astrology is here to help you make the most of your potential in love, at work, and in matters of health and fitness. There are positive energies to be channelled if you open up your heart to their inspiring influence. Fate is not set in stone, and control ultimately lies with you. Monday is for setting the tone, so lift your gaze to the stars and step forward into a bright future. Your horoscope will lead the way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you can avoid becoming sluggish or complacent, there's nothing to stop your progress at work. You know how to use circumstances to your advantage, but that doesn't mean you should exploit people.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Sometimes, boredom is a choice – don't let your daily routine turn into an excuse for avoiding things that take you out of your comfort zone. Your sociability is the key to both personal and professional success.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Avoid making promises you can't keep, trust is hard to gain and easy to lose. Let your sensitive side guide your choices at work today, someone may be in need of a sympathetic ear.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've cast a spell on those around you through sheer force of charm! Someone special may catch your eye today, and what seems like a harmless flirt could turn into something more/

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have the feeling that you can move mountains. Stay in control and find the right balance between confidence and arrogance, Leo! You have the ability to make people happy – use it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Harmony is at the center of all your relationships, while financial shrewdness keeps you on the up and up. Avoid conflict today and stay balanced.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Pay attention to your partner's needs, you're missing some important developments. Stand by your friends even when the going gets tough, Libra. Shirking your responsibilities will bring on consequences.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your nerves are on edge, try to stay away from stressful situations. Calm has returned to your love life and you now have the chance to take intimacy to another level.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Decisions that don't lead to action are pointless. Stop talking and start moving, Sagittarius! Venus is working its magic in matters of love, singles in particular should go all in today.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Allow yourself to be pampered, you deserve it! Your thoughts are clear and far-sighted, all it takes now is putting them into practice. Seek out the company of positive people today.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A small wish will come true, and that will be enough to propel you through the day. Trouble at home requires your attention, be the peacemaker and don't take any sides.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20