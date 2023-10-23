Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 23, 2023
Happy Monday! Could love be coming your way, or will you have a breakthrough at work? The daily horoscope on October 23 has the answers you're looking for!
Your free horoscope on Monday, October 23, 2023
Welcome to Scorpio season!
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are about to enter a whole new emotional and intellectual phase.
This Monday, the Sun has moved from balance-seeking Libra into the deep and thoughtful sign of Scorpio.
This is a good time to take a deep dive into your feelings and desires. What do you really want and how can you get it?
With the Moon waxing in Aquarius, your inner life may become tumultuous. Surround yourself with friends and family, and open up to the positive influence of astrology!
All the while, the horoscope will shine a light on the challenges and opportunities of a new week.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Take some time out to shake off all that stress. You can't keep running around at that break neck speed. Stick to your promises, no matter what it takes.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Today kicks off a period of growth. You can expand your social circle and positive influence. Pamper your partner with gentle touches and an open ear.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Don't make the mistake of forgetting your duties - your partner certainly hasn't. Tell them what you need. Keep working hard, the rewards are coming.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Your energy and strength are back. Use this power to tackle the difficult tasks. Pushing your will on others could backfire.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You've got to make decisions about your future before someone else does. In the situations others see as hopless, you see the solution.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Finally, Cupid is once again smiling down upon you. Be brave and don't deviate from your smart idea. You're on the right path.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
You are always actively and successful striving for understanding and togetherness. You want everyone around you to feel good. Family planning is giving you a headache today.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Do not be afraid of that discussion. You have good arguments. Passion has you in its grips. Now's the time for romance, Scorpio.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Calm impresses your boss more than panicked perfectionism. If there's a work crisis, do your best not to get involved in the power struggle.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't waste your time debating, convince others with action. That's the only way to reach your goals. Take time out to explore your feelings.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
You're focused on learning and that inquisitive attitude leads you to trying new things. Bliss is coming, you just have to be patient.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You're putting too much pressure on your family with that constant criticism. If you don't take on too much at once, you can achieve a lot. Stay focused when planning and work with care.
