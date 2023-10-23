Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 23, 2023

Happy Monday! Could love be coming your way, or will you have a breakthrough at work? The daily horoscope on October 23 has the answers you're looking for!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/23/2023. © 123RF/klim2011

Welcome to Scorpio season!



Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are about to enter a whole new emotional and intellectual phase.

This Monday, the Sun has moved from balance-seeking Libra into the deep and thoughtful sign of Scorpio.

This is a good time to take a deep dive into your feelings and desires. What do you really want and how can you get it?

With the Moon waxing in Aquarius, your inner life may become tumultuous. Surround yourself with friends and family, and open up to the positive influence of astrology!

All the while, the horoscope will shine a light on the challenges and opportunities of a new week.