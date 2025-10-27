Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 27, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 10/27/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Give your destiny a helping hand and find the answers you are looking for in the daily horoscope. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The cosmic energies of the universe sometimes bring good luck and sometimes bring challenges. Whatever fate throws your way, meet the moment with confidence. Every experience is an opportunity to learn and grow. Turn to astrology for helpful tips to inspire you this Monday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are attractive and desirable. You enjoy working with other people and thrive in team settings. Put those excellent communication skills to good use!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's better to move with caution before making a decision. Try to avoid any impulsive purchases. You don't always have to spend money to have fun. Challenge yourself to think of free activities you can do with friends.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Even if you are really busy, don't forget to show your loved ones you care. Small gestures of affection go a long way. People have a lot of trust in you; don't take advantage of it.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are very supportive of others and receive plenty of encouragement in return. This gives you strength. If you don't get your finances under control now, things will soon get tight.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Think about how you can use your skills and strengths to fight for a better world. You are very ambitious and driven. Don't let that take away from your ability to empathize with others.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A lucky coincidence can open up new career opportunities for you. Ask for time to think things over before making an important decision.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Nobody can stop you from realizing your dreams. Set out a plan, and stick to it. Your friends have your back. Even if things are daunting now, you will soon start to see progress.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're in top form, and everyone is taking notice. If you are wondering if someone is trying to flirt with you, the answer is probably yes. Get creative to solve a financial difficulty.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Relationships thrive on trust and kindness. Now is the time to focus on building a strong foundation of mutual respect, and show the other person grace if they make a mistake.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Things are getting more relaxed, and your stress levels are starting to go down. Go out into the great outdoors and let your mind wander. Share your ideas with someone you trust.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

People see your talents, and everyone wants you on their team. Don't overcommit yourself. Think carefully about which projects you want to take on at this time. You can't do it all!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20