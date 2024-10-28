Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 28

Today's horoscope for Monday 10/28/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take a beat before you start your week and let the daily horoscope for October 28 inspire you to a magnificent Monday!

Your free horoscope on Monday, October 28, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/28/2024. © 123rf/anettphoto Living in harmony with the universe requires being attuned to the mysterious power of the stars. Cosmic energies influence our thoughts and feelings in ways that our unique to our particular zodiac sign. But whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the commonality that binds us all together is ultimate control over life's journey. Own your choices in love, career, health, and finances! The power to make a difference lies in taking charge of situations and steering them towards your ultimate goal. Let astrology give you the confidence to turn dreams into reality!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are alert and clever and make the most of every opportunity. As far as reliability goes, though, you have much to work on.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Start the day calmly and relaxed. Getting in shape is a worthy goal best pursued with moderation and purpose. You are a deep thinker, so any line of work that requires creativity suits you.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

New doors will open for you and life will feel a bit easier, but don't expect miracles yet. Strong emotions – both positive and negative – are your constant companions at the moment. Accept this as a given and don't suppress anything.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've become too careless, pay more attention to your surroundings, Cancer! An interesting opportunity is developing in your personal life. Try exploring it with someone special.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You feel all alone with your dark thoughts. Don't take out your pent-up aggression on others. Instead, ask for help and finally open up to those who want to help you.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take better care of your body, Virgo! Living more conscientiously isn't just a matter of personal wellbeing – it will help you improve in your career too.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've made a bad bet, now it's time to limit the damage. Approach your partner with sensitivity at a difficult moment or you'll lose their trust.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You should finally start focusing more on yourself! How about a bit of pampering? Singles need a break from flirting to sort out their feelings and regenerate. All that partying just ends up making you tired.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A financial dry spell is only temporary, things will soon improve. If you don't slowly bring structure into your workflow, you'll fell that time crunch. Change your strategy!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Work may be a bit boring at the moment, but you're used to the routine. With a couple of tweaks, you'll be able to create more free time for yourself.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Spontaneity is on agenda today, so just let your mind wander and go with the flow. You'll get new views if you listen more than talk, allowing you to get to know things from a different perspective.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20