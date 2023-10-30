Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 30, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Monday 10/30/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have in store for each of the zodiac signs today? Your daily horoscope can tell you if luck is coming your way or if you should play it safe.



Your free horoscope on Monday, October 30, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 10/30/2023. © 123RF/nbeauty With the moon waning in Taurus before moving into Gemini, many zodiac signs may feel extra strong and motivated. Challenges may even appear exciting. Do you want to confess your crush or love? Do you feel drawn to poetry or spell-casting? That could be the lunar energy working its magic on you. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: when was the last time you let your curiosity guide you? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Now is a great time to follow your impulses. They could lead to something exciting!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Making plans with the family is driving you mad. Luck is on your side. Don't let anything hold you back.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's all well and good to learn from your mistakes, but you shouldn't let them discourage you. You're smart and can find a way to use what you have to your advantage.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Enjoy tender moments with your sweetheart. You're calmer than usual, which will earn you respect at work.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Shake that tension away. You can float through the day. There are great vibes coming your way for communication.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're really riding a rollercoaster when it comes to your health. With the right people in charge, your plans will work out.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are your own best advisor. Trust your inner voice. Don't take on more than absolutely necessary, or things could get turbulent.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Have faith in the goodness of life. Financially, things are looking good. You can count on money coming in. Just don't get reckless with your spending.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Hold your head up high. Finally, you're becoming aware of your strength. Take time out for deep breathing.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Playing footsie isn't a sport, but it can make your heart beat faster. Love is coming your way. Keep that heart of yours open and be ready to listen.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Keep your good ideas to yourself. Someone would love to steal them. Silence is gold. Listen to friends who care about you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Avoid joining arguments had for sport. There's no way to mediate those. You're more adventurous than usual. Do something you love today.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20