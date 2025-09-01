Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 1, 2025

Today's horoscope for Monday, 9/1/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Buckle up, because things are about to get exciting! Check out the daily horoscope to see what the universe has in store for you this Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 1, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/1/2025. The universe has some challenges in store for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. If you focus too much of your energy on past mistakes, you won't be able to meet the obstacles of today. Learn from your errors, and move forward with confidence. There are so many opportunities before you which you won't want to miss. Use the horoscope to help you make the most of this Monday. Have faith in your own strength and intuition!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A decision you make now will open some doors for you while closing others. Think carefully about what you really want! Someone is hiding something from you. You won't rest until you find out what it is.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't expect everything to just fall into your lap. Take the initiative yourself. It will be worth it. You know what you need to do to achieve your goal.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Love is in the air! Let yourself go and enjoy it. Don't wait for an excuse to get active. Get outside and enjoy the day.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your experience and preparedness will make a good impression when it counts. If your advice is needed, don't hesitate to help, but what until you are asked.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You value consistency and security, which is a good thing as long as you also take a few risks every now and then. A real friend will be a great help to you now.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If progress feels slow or stalled, be patient! Your charm and persuasiveness won't convince everyone. Accept the fact that not everyone will agree with you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can save a messy situation if you keep cool. Don't panic, and trust your ability to overcome. Make a move, and someone just might respond.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your relationship is in for some ups and downs. Self-discipline is not your strong point. Find a person or a team to keep you accountable toward your goals.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Go ahead and demand the reward you deserve. Don't be too modest! Financially, things are about to get better. Your love life will also see a boost.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

At work, your hard work is about to pay off. See things through to the finish line. Reach out to family or friends you haven't spoken to in a while.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can't always be in crunch mode. It's important to work hard and play hard too. Trying to control everything in a relationship is a sign of lack of trust. Work on building that strong foundation.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20