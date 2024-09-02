Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, September 2, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Monday 9/2/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Monday be full of magic? Check out your daily reading to see if the stars have the energetic boost you need.

Your free horoscope on Monday, September 2, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 9/2/2024. You've got the power to change your life. The stars can help, if you dare to look up. This Monday, the moon is waning in Virgo. It's a great day to start considering what's important and putting your dreams into words. Your horoscope can help steer you through challenges in love, work, finances, and health. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to take control of your life? Find out if luck is on your side this Monday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Are you ready for some good financial news? It's time to take on more responsibility. Luckily, you're in great shape. Don't worry about your relationships; not every day can be perfect.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Wash your hands and focus on other preventative measures. Health is wealth. Taurus, being open to new ideas will sharpen your wits.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Instead of mulling over missed opportunities, you should look to the future. It's easier to fall back on bad habits when you're feeling overwhelmed. Find time to relax.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

It's time to pay more attention to your health. You know how to give people support and confidence. Everyone benefits from your good nature.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You are one heck of a worker bee. Luckily, you've got decision-making power. Use it. That tendency of yours to flit from one thing to the next can get you into trouble. It also makes you charming.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't rush into anything; you need time to think. If someone's screwed you, it's more than alright to show your displeasure. You don't have to be nice all the time.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You've got a heart of gold. Whatever you tackle now will be successful; all you have to do is stay pragmatic.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Get the details before you make a decision. Why do you always let people provoke you, Scorpio? Brush off those snide remarks.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

It's a good time to reflect and work on your positive outlook. Trust your subconscious. Take care not to let the small stuff make you blow up.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

When you are at peace with yourself, you radiate determination and confidence. Believe in yourself. A thunderstorm clears the air, but can stir up some emotional turmoil as well.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You know how important exercise is, so why aren't you doing more? You can tie up all those loose ends with some concentration and perseverance.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20