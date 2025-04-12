Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 12, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 4/12/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What does the future hold for you this Saturday, according to astrology? Today's daily horoscope will reveal your chances in love, health, and more.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 12, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 4/12/2025.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't hesitate: good ideas need to be implemented immediately! Clean up your tense family affairs. State your opinion clearly and specifically, without any ifs or buts!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have a good time ahead of you, so enjoy life to the fullest. Especially in love, you can really let yourself go. Keep your heart free of anger and hate.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your feelings are now under the rule of your mind. Old wounds threaten to open up again. React with understanding and love towards yourself and others.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Show your sweetheart that you appreciate what they do for you. Your mixture of charm, strength, and mysterious aura is simply irresistible. Go out and test how well you are received!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's sweet how you support the person close to your heart – they will thank you for it. As nice as it is to lean on someone, in the long run, you may become too heavy for others and will have to stand on your own two feet again.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A plan works, so stay on the ball professionally. Your sweetheart will be eager to get involved in your activities.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your energy level has settled down to a healthy average. You have enough stamina for everyday life, but not for high-performance activities. Sometimes it seems worse at first than it actually is. Connections with new friends blossom, and old fears lose their influence.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You would prefer to shirk all responsibilities, which would be a great disappointment for your colleagues. You need to prove yourself as a true friend now – you must stand up for someone, comfort them, or simply listen to them.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Behave with restraint – you have the feeling that you want to run over others. If you let yourself be led by emotions, you will quickly be floating on a cloud. A crash causes pain.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't you want to take on some responsibility? You need to become more independent in your job. Dare to do something that will inspire you. It makes sense for you to remove some appointments from your schedule. You are not able to keep all of them.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you don't bring structure into your workflow, you will quickly find yourself under time pressure. Change your strategy. You never give up, do you? That doesn't always make you popular!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20