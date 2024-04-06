Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 6, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 4/6/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you feeling a little extra sensitive? The moon is waning in Pisces, and this lunar energy can stir up a lot of feelings. Thanks to astrology, you don't have to let strange feelings ruin your day. Your horoscope can help you ride the vibes.

Find out if you've got good luck or opportunities coming your way at work or in love. The stars have the scoop you need to thrive.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your thoughts are very clever and far-sighted. Love is showing its beautiful side. Just don't get overconfident now.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If this continues, you may need to prepare for battle. Just because you know you love your sweetheart doesn't mean they don't need reminders, Taurus.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't work yourself to the bone when you know the project is bound to fail. Take a step back and recharge. Everyone knows you can't work around the clock.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Superficiality can poison a relationship, quit it. Your partner wants to be taken seriously. Listening without judging can bring you two closer.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You might not be able to shake that bad mood until your love is back. Singles should go looking for new connections.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You need your boo to show that they love you. Enjoy the cuddles and caresses. Take care with your honesty, it can create riffs and some people hate the truth.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Professionally, you're all about taking on new tasks and projects. Any criticism you receive is well-intentioned, so think about it.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You don't need to take a back seat. You know exactly what you're doing. Lots of energy is lost if everyone cooks for themselves. Focus on working with a team.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You want to prove yourself again and again. Watch out: you're overstretching yourself! Don't hide your light. Show who you are and what you can do.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You love it when you feel like you're getting along with everyone. If it's hard for you to get moving on your own, get a work out buddy. It'll be more fun that way.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You want to celebrate in a small circle with your loved ones. What's stopping you? Do it. A beautiful togetherness awaits. You crave more security, and you can't stop thinking about it.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20