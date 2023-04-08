Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 8, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 4/8/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

All 12 zodiac signs, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Aquarius, and Pisces, can find some inspiration in their personalized horoscopes for this Saturday. The moon is in mysterious Scorpio today. This lunar energy makes many signs consider their relationships a bit more deeply. Shallow friendships and partnerships aren't going to feel right this Saturday. Your astrological reading for today can help you figure out where to find the deep connections your sign may crave.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're feeling good in your skin, which makes dealing with feelings of every sort easy. You're able to react quick. Set priorities and postpone unimportant appointments or tasks until later.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Not everything is easier when you're in a relationship. Partnerships have their own difficulties. If you keep up that pace at work, you'll beat everyone to the finish line.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When you're daydreaming, you can lose touch with reality. You have to look truth in the eye. Dare to do more these days, Gemini.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't run from a relationship crisis. You have to deal with it. Don't try to dominate the discussion, Cancer. That won't make for a happy conclusion.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're moving too fast. Give your new love a little more time. You know what romance is; keep this info up your sleeve.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're full of wild passion, but plagued by extreme jealousy. This can cause drama, Virgo. Don't believe everything you hear. Be clear about whom and what you want.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It's a good time to fine tune your career. You've done a great job, and others recognize that. Finally, the right doors are opening.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't overestimate yourself, Scorpio. You need to take breaks, or you'll run out of power too quickly. Remember: help isn't always healthy. Saying no is a superpower.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You don't have much time for love right now, but you should know people are pining for you. Singles should get their flirt on when the chance presents itself. Existing relationships get a boost. You feel super balanced.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Wasting away in front of the TV should be a habit of the past. Work on breathing new life into old friendships. Take your future into your own hands. Don't forget to be grateful for the protection and understanding of your partner.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

When dealing with superiors or the authorities, you might find they're willing to make an exception. Grab the opportunity that comes your way! Keep your eyes peeled for your dream person.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20