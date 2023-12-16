Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 16, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 12/16/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your luck when it comes to love, health, and work? Your daily horoscope has the scoop you need to flourish this Saturday.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 12/16/2023. Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Aquarius, Sagittarius, and Scorpio: the moon is a waxing crescent in the air sign of Aquarius. These lunar energies and this Saturday's constellations may make dealing with emotions a bit more complex today. Some zodiac signs will need to trust their guts, while others will have to use their mind. Your horoscope can help you figure out what should guide your decision-making today. Let the stars guide you to the happiness and adventure you crave.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your smile is irresistible today. You've done the work and are one strong fire sign. You're feeling better than you have in a while. Go for the gold.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Flirting with friends will get you into hot water, Taurus. Take time out to focus on your health.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't share your good ideas with just anyone. The competition may claim them today. Remember, silence is golden. Listen to a friend who can be honest with you.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Communicative, helpful and charming, you disarm everyone with your good humor. You're great at cultivating team spirit. Use it for good.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your colleagues appreciate your assertive nature. Don't let up now. Go for your goals. Spats could happen today due to uncontrollable circumstances. Be ready to deal with strife.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You don't have time to mull over that decision. The opportunity for change will slip by quickly if you let it. Take care of your heart, sometimes rest is what you need.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

When other people get tired, you're just getting started. Prove that you can go the extra mile today. Happiness is coming your way, and singles can soon celebrate.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The storm in your personal life seems to have settled. Your sizzling passion is back, and you're ready for deep connection. Your need for change won't let you rest. Keep going, Scorpio.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You can save tons of money if you're willing to put the work in. Exercise can relieve your tension. Find time to step away from your desk and give your body what it needs.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

The right partner will be drawn to you like magic. Your positive nature will help you through even the most difficult tasks today.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

It's a good time for business negotiations. Professionally, variety is in the air. Your productive phase will continue if you don't allow yourself to become distracted.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20