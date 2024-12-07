Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, December 7, 2024

Today's horoscope for Saturday 12/7/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Weekends aren't just for fun and relaxing – they can be full of opportunities to grow and make progress in love, finances, and fitness! Find out how with your daily horoscope for December 7!

Your free horoscope for Saturday, December 7, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 12/7/2024. © 123RF/marvod Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: every zodiac signs' mood ebbs and flows with the constellations. As the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces on Saturday, spiritual and creative matters take center stage. The day's energies are best suited to reflection and exploration, with an emphasis on engaging with feelings. Look deep inside yourself and let the light of the stars reveal what truly moves you. With astrology on your side and honesty in your heart, self-knowledge can be achieved!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You don't need a reason to hang out with loved ones. Strong feelings may be destabilizing in the short term, but they can tell you important things about yourself.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Even if a relationship is coming to an end, don't despair, Taurus. There are many opportunities all around you, and total freedom may be what you've always needed to take them.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Unexpected events pull you out of your boring routines. Embrace them and rediscover your lust for life. Take care not to overtax your body with unhealthy binges.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've always been success-oriented, but now it's time to show your empathetic side. Personal relationships, not work, should be at the forefront of your mind today.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're in a good mood and it's contagious. Everything you touch turns to gold, which is why you're sought after. Try your luck in areas of life that you've long been unhappy with.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Indulge your partner, even if their requests are a bit eccentric. It will strengthen your relationship. Work on your diet ahead of the upcoming holidays, your immune system needs help.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your future planning is coming along nicely. New opportunities seem to be fighting for your attention, before you jump in, take as second to think about what it is you really want.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You feel restless and nervous. Use the weekend to find some inner peace. Make sure you get plenty of sleep and let go of the tension – you've fighting for one thing for far too long.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 to December 21

You're not physically resilient at the moment, so don't exhaust your energy reserves. Singles will bring their A-game when it comes to flirting today, while relationships get a fresh boost from some alone time.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If you carry on burning the candle at both ends, you won't reach any of your goals. Change your priorities and treat yourself with more respect, Capricorn – you deserve it!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you can't give your partner the attention they desire, you might as well reconsider what exactly you want from your relationship. Use your intellect wisely, Aquarius.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20