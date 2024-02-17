Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 17, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 2/17/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of energy will color your Saturday? Will the stars empower you today?



Your free horoscope on Saturday, February 17, 2024

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: There's no shame in showing your feelings. The planets Venus and Pluto are sending some intense energy your way today. Many may be focused on relationships, and these shifts will propel you to want to make some big changes. Saturday's waxing moon in the air sign of Gemini. This sends some curious vibes to all zodiac signs. There is not always a quick fix for difficult situations you might find yourself in, but if you remain open, you'll find a solution. Astrology may be able to help you find your way. Check out what the stars have in store for you below.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you keep making demands, you may end up on your own. Focus on communication and try to find a compromise. Connections and common ground make everyone stronger, and will help you in the long run.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't just hope your luck will change, Taurus. Do the work. Why are you still holding on to old habits and painful patterns?



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're running in circles and losing track of things. Now isn't the time for flighty behavior. You won't get anything done at this rate. Today is the day to set things straight.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

If you carry on like this, professional conflicts are inevitable. What are you worried about? Show them you've got what it takes.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Make more time for your love life, Leo. You don't have to be independent all the time. You tend to take your colleagues' criticism too seriously. Let the feedback marinate today.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You see through other people's little games today. Do what's best for you. It's alright to make concessions if you want something, Virgo. You know what's important.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Beware of gossip at work and stay out of other people's affairs. There's a strength in staying neutral. It's high time you decide if that fling is worth your attention. Will it bring you joy?

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The stars are aligned for an exciting encounter. Focus on showing up on time. Tardiness won't make a good impression.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Singles are in luck today. Use that flirting to your advantage. Those in a relationship will find peace with an inner conflict you've been debating over.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

It's a great time to look for a partner, or go deeper with the one you have. Follow your intuition. You can tell who is good for you. Go for it, Capricorn. Your empathy is a superpower, especially at work.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stay calm, that financial tension is easing. You are committed to helping others, bring that to fruition today. Remember: you can't expect people to jump to your aid, and you will be stronger doing things on your own.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20