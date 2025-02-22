Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 22, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 2/22/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

In order to face a happy future, you have to take action yourself. The stars can serve as a guiding light on your journey and help you to make the right decisions in life. Find out what they have to say in your daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, February 22, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 2/22/2025. © 123RF / Svetlana Smirnova Happiness, love, harmony – these are all just words at first, but you can breathe life into them by allowing the stars to rule your heart and soul. Even if your past has been fateful, you can shape your future for the better. Clear your mind and feel the auspicious currents of the heavenly bodies. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: astrology can give you the necessary clues about your mind and your current mood, so long as you listen! Let yourself be inspired by the current constellation of stars and planets with your Saturday horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't take criticism too personally. People often say things out of a lack of attentiveness that are not actually meant in a malicious way. Your family will give the green light for your desired freedom of action.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Partnerships blossom, and singles can make new connections – but they should feel things out before investing too much emotion.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your ideas spark, and your enthusiasm sweeps everyone along with you. Together, you manage to get to the top. You keep making the same mistake, but you don't realize it.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Avoid heavy foods to support your sensitive stomach. Your future tasks will require you to be creative.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Create suitable conditions for a reset and opportunities for recovery. Things can't keep going the way they have been. No one will blame you if you turn down an invitation from friends.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A game is only interesting if the opponents are roughly equal, so don't go for an easy win. Happy days are just around the corner. You are not only thirsty for knowledge, but also eager to talk. Remember, though, listening is important too!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You will make someone very happy with your smile. Keep your distance from your sweetheart – they're not good at talking to you.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You will quickly see through a story and know where it's going. You will hardly be able to talk about harmony now.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Now's a good time to make new acquaintances and refresh relationships with old friends. You don't need to worry about your career.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You want to help and do something good for others, so don't drag out your flu-like infection.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You're far too nervous to get a clear overview right now. Prioritize and postpone unimportant appointments or tasks until later. After all, you can't do two things at the same time!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20