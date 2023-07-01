Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, July 1, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 7/1/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

If you've ever wished upon a star, astrology can help you make that wish come true at the start of a new month! Your daily horoscope is here with some valuable weekend advice.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, July 1, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 7/1/2023. © 123RF/Tatyana Prokofieva Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the day's cosmic energies affects everyone in a unique way. Some zodiac signs will be blessed with magical moments this Saturday, while others may be waiting for a storm to fade. Regardless if you've got luck on your side or the lunar vibe is taking you for a wild ride, your daily horoscope for Saturday, July 1, has the advice you need. You don't want your chance for true love to pass you by! Astrology can help you harness the power of the universe. Make sure to start July out right by checking out your monthly horoscope too!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

A beautiful story is coming to an end – remember to smile because it happened, not cry because it's over! With effort, you'll be able to hold on to that positive feeling. When it comes to love, you're a winner.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't start that project on your own, you need some advice. Try not to expect too much, either. Whoever can seduce you will get all your passion.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You expect too much from your partner, time to take things down a notch. You've got to do some damage control.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't let other people's negative talk divert you from your goal. Think everything through, but don't hesitate. Now is the time for decision-making.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

The going is hard, and you've got tons to do. Make sure you take time to plan and add structure. Allow yourself to smile, it'll help you recharge. Your cheer is contagious, Leo.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Someone worthwhile can't wait to meet you. You'll earn points with your superiors thanks to your ability to work fast and efficiently.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Working out will make you limber again. After expecting rejection, you were welcomed with open arms. Time to let go of those mistrusting feelings.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Give in to your desire to socialize. You've been performing well at work, just don't get cocky. You're not there yet!



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Keep calm, a coincidence may solve your professional problems. You're on the right course for success, just keep going.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Surprisingly, the brass has got your back. Being around sensitive people awakens your interest in spirituality and connections.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your love life is about to get a boost of positive energy. Don't try to control things, go with the flow and get your foot off the break. Your focus is great.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20