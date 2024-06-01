Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, June 1, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 6/1/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will the first day of a new month change your life for the better? The stars know what's coming your way this Saturday. Get the scoop in your daily horoscope on June 1!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, June 1, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 6/1/2024. © 123rf.com/paseven Welcome to June! The first day of the month boasts a waning crescent moon in the fire sign of Aries. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus or Aries: don't let this brash energy push you to do anything hasty! Today may give you exactly what you need if you've been feeling dissatisfied. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 30, 2024 Do you want to get to the root of the problem? The stars may be able to help you find a solution. Trust in astrology and plan for the long term with the monthly horoscope for your star sign too! Take destiny into your own hands and create the harmony that you dream of.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are full of confidence and work is going super. Be more tolerant of those who don't bounce back as quickly as you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A professional and financial upswing is coming. You keep stepping on other people's toes. Try to be less of a bull in a china shop and a bit more diplomatic.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Hold on to your cool confidence when working with others. So what if misunderstandings occur? You know how to figure things out and smooth them over. Just make sure you're careful.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your superficial, unattached attitude doesn't always serve you well. Don't waste your free time with people who don't mean anything to you. Focus energies on your loved ones instead.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Even if you wake up feeling overwhelmed, perseverance will take you far. Regardless of the weather, get yourself outside and in the fresh air. You recharge best out of the house.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You may need to tiptoe around your partner. They aren't pleased with you, Virgo. Your performance at work surprises many and gets you the praise you deserve. Be proud of yourself!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

When it comes to a difficult financial issue, people listen to your opinion. You're thirsty for knowledge, and learning comes easy.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Everything is going smoothly, and you can recharge. You can't just assume that your partner knows you love them. You've got to share those romantic feels.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're expecting too much from your partner at the moment. Take time out to talk things through, but don't stress out. The relationship is going well.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your creativity could be a real boon to your next project. Use it, Capricorn. Find your way back into doing things you enjoy.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stop putting yourself under so much pressure to succeed. Now isn't a good time for having blind faith. Let's spell it out: don't rely on others for things that only you can fix. Do the work and double check everything.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20