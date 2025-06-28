Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, June 28, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 6/28/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A flirtatious encounter, a good workout, success at work... what does the day have in store for you? Let the stars guide your way in Saturday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, June 28, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 6/28/2025. Those born in the zodiac signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces can also find wisdom in Saturday's horoscope. The cosmos causes a lot of emotions and confusion, but with a bit of courage, things will calm down again soon enough. What can your zodiac sign from the summer season? Expect plenty of desire and some important decisions as old issues come knocking and the moon phase tempts you to take on new tasks. By following your daily horoscope, your feelings and mood can become harmonious!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You are extremely sensitive to poor nutrition, so avoid stress wherever you can. Instead, use your time to relax alone or spend time with friends.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You overcome personal crises with optimism and strive for new opportunities and changes. Ask yourself who you can really trust.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Close an old love story that has been over for a long time. Get back on good terms by having an open heart for the concerns of your favorite person.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

In your job, you'll benefit from the ideas of others. You are adaptable and quick to compromise, but not at any price. Make this clear to others!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your attitude to work is at rock bottom. You should be careful with romantic offers right now – what might initially feel good for your heart and self-confidence can quickly go south.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

The small stuff is becoming stressful because it takes up unnecessary time. At the moment, you are not quite balanced, so you don't know how to behave.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

This is a time of intense mental activity with a certain tendency to argue. You should not engage in important negotiations today – you are extremely sensitive and susceptible to deception of all kinds. Your compassion is excessive now, so lies and deceit may find easy access.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

With the right mix of power and charm, you can find success. Professionally, you always had the feeling that things would stay the same, but now, you sense that you are undergoing a positive change.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Only listen to those who support your ideas. You want to step out of line, so what's stopping you? Forget your good upbringing, and let it rip for once!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Pay a little more attention to your detoxification organs! Expecting your personal happiness is sometimes a little unrealistic. It's better to keep your feet on the ground.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are in need of love, so flatterers now have an easy time with you. A project is stalling – be patient!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20