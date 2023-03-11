Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 11, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 3/11/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The zodiac signs Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Aries, Capricorn, Aquarius, Gemini, Pisces, Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius are susceptible to the vibes of the universe. The slowly waning moon moves into the constellation of Scorpio today, making many more interested in delving into their feelings. The planets Venus and Mars also form a sextile this Saturday. This alignment makes waves, with many zodiac signs able to approach love and work more creatively.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Big plans and ideas make you restless. You are in the mood to fight for leadership, but you'll also be satisfied with a small success. If you want a beautiful, healthy body, then go for a jog. Let your ambition drive you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't be afraid of falling on your face when learning something new. Laughing at yourself will help you relax. Keep trying and you'll beat the odds, Taurus.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Watch your partner closely. Is something bothering them? Everything will be easier if you act with a little more care and discipline.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

When it comes to important financial decisions, you should give yourself time to think. Keep trying to reach out to new contacts. You can be much more relaxed about everything professionally.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

This Friday, problem-solving comes easily. You're in a stellar mood, and you catch your own mistakes.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Now isn't the time to shy away from responsibility in your professional life. You'll come into your own in this kind of demanding role. Make sure you take time to understand things before you introduce a whole new plan.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Libra, you have no complaints health-wise. You're strong and have a super immune system. Now is a great time to socialize.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Pay loving attention to the needs of your sweetheart. This will increase joy and harmony in your relationship. All that negativity you've been repressing wants to come out. It's time to deal with all that junk, or drama could result.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Sometimes, the fact that you're so reserved puts stress on your romantic relationships, Sagittarius. It can also lead to misunderstandings. Ask your friends for advice when you're feeling torn.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Try to stay calm, Capricorn. Things will start moving like clockwork again very soon. That unpleasantness you're feeling will fade away.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

All that long-term planning is finally paying off. You're motivated and super talkative today. Your sweet nature impresses.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20