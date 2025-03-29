Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 29, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 3/29/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What the future holds is in your own hands, but astrology can help you stay on track. Find out what the stars have to say in your daily horoscope for March 29!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, March 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 3/29/2025. © 123RF / fontgraf Love and contentment can fill your heart, but you still have to take initiative. After all, happiness rarely comes by itself! But don't worry about the big obstacles in life – you have enough energy and inner strength to determine your own destiny. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: no matter which zodiac sign you are, your personal horoscope can shed light on your chances today in love, work, and health. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 24, 2025 Read on to learn how the current lunar energies and constellations are affecting you on Saturday.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You subtly understand how others feel. Now, show diplomacy and avoid misunderstandings. You should strive for some changes in your life.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

The competition is trying to trick you, but they don't stand a chance! You are very clever and will see through everything very quickly – stay cool. Make sure you get more sleep.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You avoid tedious work, but still stay popular with colleagues. Don't divulge any secrets.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Anyone who knows how to treat you right will experience pure bliss. You are currently your biggest critic and also your best teacher, which will make that upcoming decision easier.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You should meet people with whom you can laugh. When making a decision, choose the safer option.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Energetic natures react grumpily, stubbornly, and unfairly. Depending on your basic traits, you should hold back a bit more now. Partnerships can get into a deep rut, so now is the time for sensitivity and consideration in order to get out of it.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You don't like playing second fiddle and quickly feel useless or rejected if you're not always needed. "Opposites attract" could be your love motto right now.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're stuck in your old patterns professionally, and yet you know that you have to shed the old skin. Take the first step! Routine may not suit you, but now, it's easy to do.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You shouldn't put things off any longer, so make a decision quickly. An event upsets everything but makes for great love.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You receive good tips for therapy options. Amid turbulent days, many will turn to you for help.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your day-to-day job requires a lot of tact and cleverness. No matter what mistakes you make, you can put everything right again with a smile. Don't save money in the wrong places. Buy quality where you can afford it – it will pay off in the long term.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20