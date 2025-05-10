Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 10, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 5/10/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do the stars have to say about your fate in matters of love, career, and health this Saturday? Take a peek at your possible futures with the daily horoscope for May 10!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 10, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/10/2025. © 123rf/Martin Benes Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: no matter what your zodiac sign, tapping into the cosmic energies shaping our lives gives you a better chance of reaching your goals. Whether you're looking for love, progress in your career, or just more emotional balance, astrology is the tool that helps you forge your own destiny! With Pluto in retrograde, shift your gaze inwards and try to tease out deeper truths about life. Are you on the right track or in need of a course correction? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, May 8, 2025 No matter what your circumstances, change is always possible. Let the stars show you how to go about it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You should expect a slightly tense mood to interfere with your activities today. Employ every bit of patience you have and don't give in to the temptation to take it all out on those around you.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Close the book an old love story, Taurus, it's finally time to move on. You prefer the sober and tangible, but letting yourself be enchanted by the simple beauty of life can inspire you to grow.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Feel those feelings, Gemini, even if they cause you discomfort. Love, passion, and even fear can be harnessed in productive ways – as long as you don't go through it all alone! Don't repress anything today.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You're experiencing a clear upswing in your health and energy levels. Use that boost to take up new and exciting activities instead of always relying on routines. You are very creative, but also stubborn and unpredictable.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Nobody and nothing can stop you from reaching your goals today. You are full of ideas, and someone influential may even recognize your talents. Don't turn down any invitations.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Skeptics shouldn't slow you down, you're on the right track. Problems in your personal life will dissipate, freeing up mental bandwidth to deal with those big, all-consuming questions you have about life.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

There's nothing wrong with a bit of wish-fulfillment, as long as you're not bankrupting yourself, Libra. Stay in control by fighting bad urges with breathing exercises and physical activity. A boost in your fitness levels will be a bonus.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're extremely sensitive to criticism at the moment. Surround yourself with positive people today and consider opening up to someone you trust. Social energies will heal your wounded soul.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You may be feeling a little weak physically, but this will pass. Whatever problems you had in your relationship are finally disappearing into the rearview mirror. Show some real affection and concentrate on intimacy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You may get a tempting proposal that places your loyalty in question. You aren't as energetic as usual. This may create problems if you intend to take on new and demanding projects.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

A cheeky flirt can quickly turn into something serious. Are you truly ready for more, Aquarius? Personal change can be exhausting, but it's worth it if you want to feel at peace with yourself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20