Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 17, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 5/17/2025

What do the stars predict for your star sign this Saturday? The daily horoscope can tell you whether today is your lucky day, or whether storm clouds are on the horizon.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 17, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/17/2025. Every zodiac sign feels the impacts of the movements of the stars and planets in unique ways. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Check out the daily horoscope for May 17 to see where you will shine, and which areas of your life require more focus and attention. Sometimes, a few words of advice are all you need to help you sort out your feelings, overcome life's challenges, and achieve harmony in mind, body, and soul. Seek inspiration from above! Astrology has the guidance you need to succeed.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Take the time you need to recover before getting back into the full swing of things. Otherwise, you might end up relapsing. Your intensity and passion are attracting someone's attention.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Gather your strength before entering the fray. Reflect on what you can do to make a difference. Sometimes one small change is all that's needed to get the ball rolling.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Something has to change. Once you find your grounding, don't be afraid to take chances, and don't hesitate to reach out to family or friends for advice. Get fun and flirty this Saturday night!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Stay calm, and accept temporary setbacks as part of your overall journey. The end reward will be all the more meaningful for the challenges you have had to endure along the way.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Reflect on where you can improve your eating habits. Healthy choices will give you an added energy and confidence boost this Saturday. A positive mindset will make all the difference.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Don't dismiss criticism just because it's unflattering. Take well-meant advice as an opportunity for growth. An adventure awaits! Be open to surprises, and enjoy the exciting opportunity life throws your way.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You should learn to laugh at yourself. This will show your confidence and gain you even more respect. Let your strong performance speak for itself.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone is trying to shake your confidence. Don't let strongly worded criticism get you down. Keep your eyes on the prize, and channel all your energy into pursuing your goals.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Today is your day! You are on cloud nine, and nothing can keep you down. Enjoy the ride, and make sure to share the good vibes with family and friends.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Beware of imbalanced relationships. Over the long term, one person should not feel like they are carrying another's burden entirely on their shoulders. Healthy alliances are based on mutual respect, trust, and attention.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

This weekend will see a restoration of harmony in your personal life. Enjoy that renewed sense of peace, calm, and togetherness. If something makes you angry, take a deep breath before reacting. This could make all the difference.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20