Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 20, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/20/2023. © 123rf/Mihai Maxim Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the end of Taurus season is near! Are you ready for the Sun to move into the social sign of Gemini? The Moon has already shifted in that direction and is slowly starting to wax. This can make some zodiac signs crave change and spontaneity. Is today the day you randomly invited friends over for a backyard party? Or maybe it's time for you to finally plan that trip you've been thinking about for a while. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, May 19, 2023 Whatever your astrological predisposition, Saturday is the moment for you to step out of your comfort zone and revel in your courageous side. Let your horoscope guide you towards a perfect day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Focus on being open. It'll bring you closer to people and help you figure out what really matter. Sometimes you act like you're better than everyone else.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're not in the mood to move fast today. You're in a dreamy place and have a hard time concentrating. Know what's better than watching sports? Doing some yourself.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Figure out why your sweetheart is avoiding you. Emotions and mood swings make you unpredictable to others, and nothing will get better until you get to the root of the problem.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Now's the time to start working on those new ideas and strategies. Stay cool, Cancer, and you'll find yourself inundated with career opportunities.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Listen carefully to what your partner has to say. Healthy living is your focus at the moment. The Sun strengthens your vitality and boosts your happiness. Pay attention to what you're putting on your plate.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You experience a whole mix of emotions, both laughter and tears are your status quo. You know how to show your best side most of the time. Rushing someone won't help to convince them, Virgo.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The argument is over. Now it's time to act on those promises. You're one emotional air sign. Try to ride that roller coaster of feelings and allow yourself to smile and cry.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your tendency of being flighty and uninterested in attachment won't get you far. Think about who you want to spend your time with and dare to commit.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You'e been given lots of wiggle room at work. Luckily, your sense of humor and charm immediately make you everyone's new best friend.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't be satisfied with half-measures. You can do even more, Capricorn, believe in yourself! Have the courage to make something of your vast knowledge.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't worry, you'll have everything back under control soon. Stop putting off that decision-making, or you'll find yourself overwhelmed.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20