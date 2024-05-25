Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024
Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 25, 2024
Many people, regardless of their sign, reach a point where they wish they could just start over. Completely fresh starts aren't always possible, but reflection gives you the power to learn from your mistakes and experiences.
Every day offers new opportunities to grow and learn. Your horoscope can support your growth, if you have the courage to heed the stars' advice.
Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio, Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus, Libra, Gemini, and Aquarius: are you ready to take a chance?
The waning moon starts off Saturday in the bold fire sign of Sagittarius before moving into the calculating sign of Capricorn.
Now's the time to go for your goals. What are you waiting for?
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Look in the mirror; you're super attractive now and irresistible. Today is great for making a course correction.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't be intimidated; you're on the right track. Take care of yourself, and focus on cultivating balance. Too many worries aren't good for you.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Even though you and your boo have some spats, you're very happy in your partnership. Let yourself be pampered and spoiled. Just don't forget, your partner is also looking for warmth and closeness.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You're tense, and that's affecting your home life. If you don't discipline yourself now, you'll only get yourself in trouble. Take some time out to chill and reflect.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
People don't trust you; you may need to rein in your charisma. Strengthen your belief in success, and it will come.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Think carefully about your plans before you put them into practice. Withdrawing at the right moment will bring unexpected benefits.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Your immune system is a bit weak; get some more fresh air! You've become far too fixated on one point. Libra, you're losing sight of the big picture and missing out on opportunities.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Relaxation has to come first, otherwise you'll overdo it. You're talkative and impress everyone with your sweet nature.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
It's a good time to aim for new goals and a better salary. Your mind is restless. You are quick-witted and alert, but overly critical. Why are you looking for a fight? Patience and understanding are required.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't resist new ways of thinking. The fog of love blinds you to the risks of commitment and or marriage.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Keep to yourself if you're in a terrible mood. Apart from a few minor weaknesses, you're doing great. Take your time with new projects and make sure you prepare carefully.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You'll need a little more patience to put your ideas into practice. Luckily, you're full of confidence and good at your job.
