Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 3, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/3/2025. © 123RF / olegdudko Leave the problems of the past behind you, and discover the wisdom of the stars. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: with a few tips from the universe of astrology, the world can look a whole lot different. Will your love life reach new heights today, or is your boss giving you a headache at work? Let yourself be surprised by the tricks that you can use to get the most out of the day. Fate has its very own plan, and with a little more positive energy, some signs of the zodiac can soon move mountains!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Every kind of mental activity, communication, learning, and teaching is now encouraged – it will have a positive influence on your life. Your engine is running at full speed, and you won't be able to keep it up for long.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your mind is restless right now. If you want to achieve goals, you need to pay attention. Take time to cultivate a friendship or two.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your performance curve is rising, but don't get overconfident. Don't rely on other too much, or you will be abandoned.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have a tendency to give in to your desires for pleasure and comfort. If you still don't know what you want, then things are looking bad.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you encounter resistance at work, don't fly off the handle right away. Be careful everywhere in order to remain credible.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You can think very clearly, so make yourself understood and use your experience and skills successfully. You know what's good for you, so put it into practice.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A new person or thing will enrich your life. Be cheerful, enjoy yourself and those around you, and recharge your batteries. This will have a rousing effect on your whole environment!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The luck of the brave is with you. You have worked hard, achieved a lot, and have made your own luck. Your head is full of new plans, but implementing them may be difficult.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Concentrate on what's essential. You are prepared to stand up for your opinions and convictions, but also make sure that you don't become passionate – that would be unwise.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You should start a new attempt to get rid of a bad habit. Use all your willpower to do so. You have something calm and relaxed about you, and that makes you interesting.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Assess your professional situation seriously – no daring maneuvers! The first one to the finish line wins. You leave your sweetheart standing in the rain of their wishes and dreams.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20