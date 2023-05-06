Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 6, 2023

What do the stars have in store for you today? Is this Saturday all about play? Check out your daily horoscope to find out how to make the most of you weekend!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 5/6/2023. © 123RF / annamajorova

This Saturday is full of that mystical eclipse energy, which still comes in waves.

With the Moon glowing bright in Scorpio, this is the time to let go of the woes that haunt you.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to allow yourself to grow?

Now's the time to sow the seeds for summer fruit! That might mean telling your crush how you feel or taking on a new project. It could also mean learning to say no to the things you don't want and setting new boundaries.

The daily horoscope can help you figure out what area of life your zodiac sign should be focused on today. Remember, the month of May is all about change and renewal.

Let astrology guide you on this journey!