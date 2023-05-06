Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, May 6, 2023
What do the stars have in store for you today? Is this Saturday all about play? Check out your daily horoscope to find out how to make the most of you weekend!
Your free horoscope on Saturday, May 6, 2023
This Saturday is full of that mystical eclipse energy, which still comes in waves.
With the Moon glowing bright in Scorpio, this is the time to let go of the woes that haunt you.
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready to allow yourself to grow?
Now's the time to sow the seeds for summer fruit! That might mean telling your crush how you feel or taking on a new project. It could also mean learning to say no to the things you don't want and setting new boundaries.
The daily horoscope can help you figure out what area of life your zodiac sign should be focused on today. Remember, the month of May is all about change and renewal.
Let astrology guide you on this journey!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Today, you're super alert and in tune with the universe. This has a stimulating effect on those around you. It's a good time to make lasting resolutions. Work on managing your money for long term success.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
You don't feel like you could move mountains, but you do feel good. Embrace those flashes of inspiration, they could open new opportunities for you.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're overwhelmed and leaving the house is hard. Luckily, Cupid is ready to push you out the door. The potential for love is everywhere.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Business is going well and you've got a great handle on your tasks. You may need to make important decisions soon, Cancer. Have you already planned to take some time off? Don't put it off any longer!
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Avoid putting all your eggs in one basket. That's too risky for your finances at the moment. You're very capable, but you're struggling to show your skills.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
If something doesn't work out, don't be discouraged. Tomorrow is another day. Don't settle for anyone, find someone who strikes your fancy.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Don't skimp on sleep, you're doing no one any favors. Why are you still holding on to old pain? You need to focus on the future.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're on the attack and following every new impulse. This gets your point across, but won't make you popular. Treat yourself to something nice, you've got more than enough saved up.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You're bursting with joy and energy. The stars are aligned for love! Embrace that impulse to travel and find your happy place.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You still haven't really figured out how to let your feelings in. Don't harp on other people's mistakes. You've got weaknesses too.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Stay vigilant, Aquarius. Only those who press on will be successful professionally. You find fun everywhere these days, and you're glowing with positive energy. This has a beguiling effect on those around you, enjoy the attention.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Don't be discouraged! Sometimes criticism is just a thin veil of envy. Take better care of yourself, you don't want your health to suffer.
Cover photo: 123RF / annamajorova