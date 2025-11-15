Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 15, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 11/15/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/15/2025. The interplay of solar and lunar energies has a constant impact on our thoughts and feelings. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, astrology is your tool for channeling those mysterious forces to your own advantage. Remember, you're not at the mercy of fate. Every decision you make has a real impact on your prospects in love, career, health, and finances. Ultimately, it's up to you to take control of life every single day.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're dissatisfied with your work and feel like you're always treading water. Act now, Aries. You know it's time to make a change. Singles impress with their powerful charisma.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll encounter good opportunities for professional development. Try to overlook small annoyances today, your mood is volatile. Patience and calm are key to avoiding conflict.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You approach new things with an overabundance of care. Take a risk, Gemini! You could use a real shake-up in your personal life. Dare to get in contact with an old acquaintance. Your positivity is infectious.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Let your partner in, Cancer, you've been far too guarded and distant lately. Your relationship is worth fighting for. Be honest and try to see things from a different perspective.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You should have no problems taking the next step at work. It's important to strike a balance between self-interest and your care for others. Don't sacrifice personal relationships for short-term gains.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You come across as very dominant, especially when you let your temper get the best of you. Take some time to calm your emotions instead of letting them overwhelm you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Delegate some of your professional tasks if you want to be able to enjoy some free time. A friend would be grateful for your advice. Don't leave them hanging, Libra.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

If you are worried about your fitness lately, pay attention to what's on your plate. Love can't make you become cling wrap on your partner. Be careful not to be overbearing.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You get the feeling that decisions are being made over your head and that makes you anxious. Bring everything out in the open and seek an honest conversation before taking drastic actions.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You bask too much in the glow of your past achievements. Let the past be the past, it's time for you to focus more on the future. Think about setting new and ambitious goals.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your heart is telling you something valuable, Aquarius. If you feel close to someone special, commit and share your feelings. You have every reason to enjoy this wonderful time. All you have to do is let go of those nagging doubts.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20