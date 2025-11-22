Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 22, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 11/22/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take your fate into your own hands and be inspired by the cosmic tips for your zodiac sign in the daily horoscope for November 22.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, November 22, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/22/025. © 123RF/rotorania If you find yourself in a difficult situation, some sound advice could be worth its weight in gold. Happiness and harmony don't just happen by themselves. Every sign of the zodiac can use each day as a new opportunity to pursue personal fulfillment.

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 21, 2025 The inspiration you need to respond to all life's challenges is at your fingertips. Astrology has the tips that will help you succeed. Find out what you can expect this weekend in Saturday's daily horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can settle a disagreement with tact and sensitivity. It is important to remember you can't please everyone. Concentrate all your attention on a specific goal, and you'll be surprised what you can achieve.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Even if things get messy, love will ultimately win out. Teamwork is the best way to tackle a big task. Don't be afraid to ask for help.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Treat yourself to a lazy day to recharge your batteries. Allow yourself to fully relax. Engaging conversations will stimulate your creative side.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Show you can be the bigger person, and make the first move toward a reconciliation. Ask yourself whether it's really a good idea to start flirting with someone.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Don't always be so modest, or people will take advantage of you and claim credit for your accomplishments. It's okay to give yourself a pat on the back. You've done a great job!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You can't expect someone to come and save you. You have to take the initiative. You are given new responsibilities. Show what you can do!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Communicate your boundaries in a relationship and stick to them. It's important that you take own feelings seriously. Don't allow yourself to be persuaded otherwise.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Listen to your heart, and it won't lead you astray. Don't try to rush into a relationship before you're ready. You have the momentum now to make some real progress. Buckle down!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Make a personal financial plan. You're going to have to do some tasks you would rather put off. Avoiding procrastination will make you happier in the long run.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've been a little rash with your spending. It's time to rein things in. Ask yourself if you really need something before you buy it. Let go of relationships that bring you more pain and pleasure.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

People keep asking you do to more and more things. Pull the emergency brake! Be honest about your capacity to take on new tasks. Make sure you are still taking time for yourself.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20