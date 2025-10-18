Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 18, 2025

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 10/18/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

The daily horoscope knows it best: life is not a game of chance! To be happy in the future, you must rely on your individual strengths and let bygones be bygones.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, October 18, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 10/18/2025. © 123RF/robinatz Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces are all advised to use the horoscope to gain the wisdom of the skies.

Astrology can tell you exactly what mood to expect and in which areas of life your soul has become confused.

These can sometimes be unpleasant truths, but they can help you move forward if you're willing to deal with them.

Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, October 13, 2025 Sometimes, however, star oracles simply give you courage, hope, and a desire for love and life – if your stars are aligned favorably, you will find out here.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your amorous desires are now coming true, so be active and take the first step! You may feel inhibited and be desperately looking for a way out. The only thing that helps is to let time work for you – some things will resolve themselves.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Bring more joie de vivre and perspective into your professional life. Everything will be fine if you forgive your sweetheart of a few quirks!



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're sending the wrong signals – your partner doesn't understand what you want at all. Unexpected things often happen, even in love.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Remain objective, and don't let yourself turn against others. What you secretly dream of in love can come true.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Intelligent, courageous, and in a good mood, you'll master your tasks and excel in business negotiations.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Take time for reflection, and think hard. A challenging Jupiter placement sometimes makes you seem a little superficial.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your sensitivity gives you the opportunity to distinguish between friend and foe, and to make the necessary arrangements in good time. Nothing is hidden from you, but don't let it show.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You have difficulty recognizing authorities who do not embody what they claim to be. Nevertheless, you should try to understand them. Love, lust, and passion are now on your agenda!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Unstable emotions and mood swings make you unpredictable. It's time to call a spade a spade and face a challenge. Bite through it – you will win!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your sweetheart has other priorities than you, so show understanding. A family reunion is long overdue.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Speak openly about what you want from your partner – don't expect them to read your mind. Heartfelt and intimate hours await you over the weekend!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20