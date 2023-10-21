Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 21, 2023
Will love knock you off your feet this Saturday? Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the celestial vibes that are coming your way.
Your free horoscope on Saturday, October 21, 2023
Will you allow the beautiful fall vibes to enchant you? They encourage us to shed what we no longer need. Can you be like a tree and let go of your old leaves?
Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces, this Saturday's energy may help you identify areas and things that you're too attached to.
The moon in Capricorn motivates many to make radical changes. What areas of your life need reinvention? Could it be your love life?
Your horoscope can tell you how these vibes will work on your zodiac sign.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Can you feel it? You're opening up. Don't be your own worst enemy. Your family has your back, what more do you need?
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Don't explode, Taurus. Find your words and say what you need to. Happiness will come if you let it in. Open your heart.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
It's a good time to seek out harmony and joy. Follow your heart. Flirt, party, and enjoy a good time with fun people. Allow your mind to chill.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Don't be so stubborn; don't hold those feelings in. Let them out. Constant high performance can take its toll on your health.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
You're feeling lack luster, but that'll change. Leo, your loyal nature makes you one popular lion.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Where are your personal needs? Listen to yourself! You complement some colleagues perfectly!
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Stay calm, and you'll receive an interesting offer. Everyone wants to be right, do your best to listen to their side.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
Your boo can't read your mind. You've got to tell them what you're thinking. Go for it, fight for your goals and you'll succeed.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Someone is trying to wiggle their way into your heart. Attached Sagittariuses should think twice, and singles should be critical of any love bombing.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
There may now be breakdowns in communication. This can lead to problems. You can't count on a promise from someone who's unreliable. Take care of everything yourself.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Don't be afraid to ask those burning questions. Your optimism is contagious, and your commitment is laudable. Aquarius, your influence is growing.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Not every flirt is as serious as it seems. Life's full of high points and challenges lately. That's exhausting. Try to take some time to relax.
Cover photo: unsplash/Faye Cornish