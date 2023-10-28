Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, October 28, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 10/28/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Welcome in those weekend vibes with a dose of astrological wisdom! The daily horoscope on Saturday, October 28 can guide you through today's lunar eclipse.



Your free horoscope on Saturday, October 28, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 10/28/2023. © 123RF/tiero Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, you've got the power to control your destiny no matter what's coming your way.

Speaking of, this Saturday could bring a whole slew of wild energy thanks to a total Lunar eclipse. Some zodiac signs may be especially keen on the experiencing the physical world and satisfying sensual needs. The wisdom of the stars can help you find your way to joy and happiness. Don't panic if you find yourself on a detour. Life has its own mysterious logic. With courage and patience, you'll find your way. Listen to your heart and your horoscopes to find the right path forward!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Trust your inner voice. An unexpected proposal could be advantageous. Grab it before someone beats you to it.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You're going to leap over some hurdles in the next few weeks. Be sure to stay away from arguments that are fought for their own sake.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Gemini, you've got to talk about your current problems. But when you do, stick to the facts. You're strong and can handle life's challengers. Important matters await your attention.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Take care when making decisions. You need to be true to yourself. It's best not to get into serious debates when you're in a foul mood.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Try to be chill about the changes happening around you. Pushing your endurance limits could backfire, Leo.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Problems that you've been pushing away may make an unwelcome appearance today. Do something good for yourself and spend the day with the people you love most.



Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Eros is sending good vibes your way. The stars are aligned for joy. Lonely Libras should get ready for their dreams to come true.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

A tricky situation is actually only half as bad as you think it is. Family quarrels call for patience. Don't worry, you'll get through it all. Focus on cultivating compassion and helping others.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're stuck on autopilot, Sagittarius. Snap out of it and take control again. You've got the power to create conditions that allow you to thrive. Things cannot go on the way they have been.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't be cheap when it comes to the important stuff. Enjoy the love, harmony, and tenderness that comes your way. Go to the party, flirt and have some spontaneous fun.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

If you don't take on new projects right now, you'll save yourself a lot of trouble. Your boo needs your attention and affection.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20