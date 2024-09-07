Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, September 7, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Saturday, 9/7/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

This Saturday, the moon is growing in the enigmatic sign of Scorpio. That makes the day great for taking a deep dive into life's mysteries. Sometimes, all you need is a little cosmic inspiration to make an important decision.



Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Anger can make you sick, but joy can heal. Find more time for grinning and laughter. You're one efficient worker, and that will score you some real points!



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Save your strength for the important stuff – don't waste it on trifles. Working out outside is better for you than the gym.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

When was the last time you went to the dentist? You may be due for a check of your smile. You're about to get the recognition you deserve.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your lackadaisical attitude is written all over your face. Be honest about how you're feeling. Think carefully before you act – you don't want to step on any toes.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Use your diplomatic skills to mediate between different parties and interests. You've got this, Leo. When you're spent, you should withdraw with a good book or in a comfy place where you can daydream.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Do what you can to keep calm and that work stress won't get to you. Wash your hands, and keep your germs to yourself.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let bygones be bygones – you don't need to hold on to unpleasant things. Keep forging ahead because you're on your own special journey.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Some things just can't be taught, Scorpio. Today, you may be confronted with the more serious side of love. That's not a bad thing.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

Even if your plans fall apart today, the stage is set for love. Enjoy any tenderness that comes your direction.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your family is coming together again. Everyone is grateful for your attention and help. That addiction to criticism can make you ill.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Singles are about to be bombarded with exciting encounters. There is spicy fun to be had everywhere! Don't go making promises you can't keep.



Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20