Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 20, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/20/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: every zodiac sign has its own unique connection to the planets and constellations. By tapping into the cosmic energies that shape our thoughts and feelings, everyone can build their own destiny. Don't just let life happen to you – act and create the circumstances you need to thrive. As the Moon wanes, it's a good time to reflect on your journeys in love, career, and health. Are you on the right path, or is a change necessary? Is it inner balance you're looking for, or success in your endeavors? Whatever your goals are, astrology is here to help you achieve them!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone has been taking advantage of you, but you're having a hard time realizing it. Speak your mind and the tension in your relationship will finally break. You can't move forward without honesty.

Horoscope Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Being with loved ones is like a tonic for your trouble soul. Take some time away from the chaos and stress of everyday life, Taurus. There's much to be gained by examining your thoughts instead.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You don't have to pull off incredible successes to be happy with yourself. Small achievements deserve to be recognized too. Celebrate life today by acknowledging how far you've already come.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Be open to criticism. You'll not only learn a lot about yourself, but you will also grow. This is not a particularly favorable moment astrologically, so don't take any risks and avoid conflicts.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You're laser-focused on a new goal and can't wait to get going again. Your finances are in order, the path to success is clear. There's every chance you'll thrive in the next period.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Surround yourself with friends today, your soul longs for human connection. Singles are surrounded by an attractive aura. Plenty of people are interested in getting to know you better, but it would be best to remain selective, Virgo!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It's important to align your goals with your partner's, at least in broad strokes. Talk it out and don't just expect things to fall into place. A lucky coincidence can open up new career opportunities.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't be satisfied with half measures. Although you've already achieved a lot, but you have much more to give. You're now able to think and communicate clearly again.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're either hyperactive or listless, with nothing in between. Work on achieving some balance, Sagittarius. The constant mood shifts will subside and your physical health will improve considerably.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are not alone, Capricorn. Even singles are surrounded by love, they just have to look a bit harder. You can manage to let go of what makes you unhappy by reconsidering your priorities.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have enough strength to get through a sticky situation, Aquarius. Trust in your abilities! Opposites attract, but they also make for complicated, fiery relationships. Can you deal with the fallout?

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20