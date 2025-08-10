Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 10, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 8/10/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Take your destiny into your own hands, and be inspired by the stars with today's daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 10, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/10/2025. © 123RF/Leonid Tit A bit of honesty could bring your zodiac sign a lot closer to its goal today. In the Sunday horoscope, all astrology fans can find out what the stars have to say about the future. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces, the constellations and planetary movements influence each sign of the zodiac differently. With some courage and positive energy, improvements in love, career, and health do not have to remain dreams. If you stay on the ball, you can leave your past behind and shape the future according to your wishes!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you fight an argument to the end, things will only get worse, so look for a diplomatic solution very quickly. You're demonstrating a consistency that benefits everyone involved – this is particularly important in an existing partnership.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Things couldn't be better: you love and are loved. Even singles have the luck of passion on their side right now! What more could you want? You shouldn't let love's sorrows arise in the first place – take precautions.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your time to reflect has expired. You can no longer postpone that decision – the problem will not resolve itself. Disappointed as a person, you feel unpleasant after-effects.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Plug small energy holes with some exercise in the fresh air. You're restricted and feel like you're running into a wall.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Get the most important things done while you still have enough energy. Don't be so strict with your employees; they can't help the current situation. You'll get much further with kindness.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your surroundings offer you a lot of variety. Let yourself be surprised and accept spontaneous invitations without hesitation. Dreams and love often go hand in hand for you, but don't overlook the fact that there's a storm in the air because of all those pink clouds.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You have a feel for the zeitgeist and know exactly what's hot. This is valuable for anyone working in the fashion industry. You can provide stimulating impulses for any kind of teamwork – just from your gut. Your colleagues admire you for that!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Now comes your success! You can win in all aspects of your life. Go for it, and enjoy your satisfaction afterwards. Find a leisure activity with your partner that you can do at will and without much preparation.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Give yourself time to reflect first – don't rush into anything. You're very seductive and have a strong erotic aura.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You can devote yourself to difficult work in a relaxed and pleasant way – and you might even enjoy it. If you live with a healthy egoism, you can only win.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Good friends are very important – don't forget that. Cheerful variety and inner balance lift your mood and also have an impact on your health.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20