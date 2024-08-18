Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 18, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday, 8/18/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will your life and love be full of surprises this Sunday? Find out if the stars are sending lots of luck your way in the daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/18/2024. © 123rf.com/klim2011 Now is always the right time to do something for your body and mind. Health is our greatest asset, regardless of your zodiac sign. Your horoscope has the scoop on the vibes emanating from the planetary movements and lunar energies. Find out what's coming your way! Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Aquarius: the moon is waxing in Aquarius today. This lunar energy may make your emotions a bit tricky today. Be kind to yourself and allow yourself time to feel and breathe. The stars can help you find your way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

How you show affection can be erratic and distant – this could lead to arguments. You may need to take some time out to think about how you show your love and attachment.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you're looking for a partner, you've got to be brave and take a chance. Only those who dare win. The stars are on your side. Attached bulls need to take a step back and think about their behavior. Have you been treating your loved ones well?

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

That external resistance disappears, and you can finish those projects. You've got to follow your doctor's advice if you want to get healthy.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've got to be patient and stay on the ball so you can assert yourself. It's a perfect time for enjoying yourself and getting really into your creative side. Enjoy the beauty of life!



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your ability to act professionally is exemplary. Plus, you're adept at making new business and professional contacts.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You're wasting your time with big plans, stay grounded. You need to set some boundaries at work and in your relationships.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Friendship is the spice of life. Are you giving your friends the attention they deserve? You've got a radiant charm that will get you far.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Even if things are messy right now, feelings and love will win out. Your partner is committed to you, but your attention may be straying.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Before you sign a contract, think carefully about your plans. You shouldn't rush into big commitments today.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Finally, you've got more time for your loved ones and hobbies. Stay realistic about what you can do, or you'll end up taking on too much.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Stay away from particularly risky business. Unintelligent know-it-alls drive you mad.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20