Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 24, 2025

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 8/24/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

You don't need a new love or a job change to keep life exciting. With some help from your daily horoscope, learn to hold onto the small and beautiful moments of everyday life!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 24, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/24/2025. © unsplash/Rajesh Rajput Does your current life situation correspond to your dreams, wishes, and goals? By following the cosmic signs, you can align with your highest potential. Astrologers study the influence of lunar energies, planetary movements, and the current constellation of the stars on each sign of the zodiac – whether Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces. Be curious and see what they reveal about your constellation! Your horoscope is a suggestion to become the master of your destiny and to steer its course in the desired direction. Let the stars guide you through Sunday with today's daily horoscope!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You have an open heart and ear for others. You respond to your partner with great sensitivity, but don't forget what you need yourself. Set priorities, and postpone insignificant appointments or tasks until later. After all, you can't do two things at once!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't need to worry about your career right now. Some projects can't be postponed. You should hit the ground running as soon as you can – your efforts will pay off.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You want to assert yourself, but, fortunately, not at any price. Great flirting is coming your way, but not every lure delivers what it promises.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Don't waste your free time with people who don't really mean anything to you. Instead, devote yourself to your family. It's a good time to get things in order – in all areas of your life.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have great ideas on how to woo your sweetheart. Nobody can stop you anymore. You approach new things with ambition and confidence. You feel strong and show a lot of courage.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You can easily get back into your job and have a good sense for important things, contracts, and negotiations. It's the right time to talk about money or more responsibility.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The love stars are at their best, so make the most of it. To avoid misunderstandings and trouble in the future, you should always express your wishes and ideas clearly.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're now working successfully with like-minded people. Your sweetheart will withdraw in a huff if you don't give them more attention!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You don't come across well and should leave your plans and ideas in the drawer for a while. You can relieve stress very well by doing some exercise, but artistic people are also really good for you now. Treat yourself to everything that does you good.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

A little more spontaneity could make your love life more exciting. Ambition and confidence pave the way to professional success.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take a few rest breaks and relax instead of sweating it out at the gym. Your mood should be good all week. You're a savvy shopper, but your bank account isn't quite playing ball.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20