Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, August 25, 2024

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 8/25/2024 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Cupid seems to be working overtime right now. Are you about to get bowled over by love? Your daily horoscope has the scoop on the energy coming your way today.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, August 25, 2024

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 8/25/2024. While some can look forward to exciting flirtations, others have to stay alert so they don't get duped. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the moon is waning in Taurus. This could send some steadying energy your way. This Sunday is a good time to ask yourself if you're going for the right goals. Is there something you've been putting off for way too long? Your horoscope can help you decide if today is for taking action or dreaming. All you have to do is dare to let the stars guide your way.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Stick to your plans; success is so close. It's the right time to set new goals, both personal and profession.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Tensions in the workplace cannot be completely ruled out. Listen carefully when someone complains. Do you think your partner is blind? They can tell something is off.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

If your boo is angry, try to smooth things over with a kiss. It's alright to have a strong opinion, but you have to listen to the other side. With lots of enthusiasm, you'll bring others over to your point of view.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Those deep instincts of yours are telling you it's time to act. Your boss will be impressed. You know how to radiate calm; this has benefits for everyone. Keep bringing stability to the table.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Anyone who touches your heart now will find warmth and understanding. Behaving diplomatically will get you the help you need.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Avoid anything too strenuous today. You're keen on forging new relationships and committing yourself to new tasks.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Prudence and insight guide your actions. Now's your chance to clear up misunderstandings at home and make peace. Remain critical of outside impulses.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Don't let a flatterer wrap you around their finger. You probably prefer dealing with people to working behind a desk. You need the right contacts, especially for this.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You have a real talent for getting to the bottom of difficult situations. Watch out, you're more sensitive to the weather than you'd like to admit.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You don't need to cut back. You know where you stand and what you're aiming for. The only area that may require restraint is your spending. Living excessively has consequences.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have to take care of yourself right now, Aquarius. Give your partner some breathing room. When was the last time you got a checkup?

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20